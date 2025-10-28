FG Begins Procurement For Eastern Ports Modernisation

The Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy has commenced the procurement process for the renovation and modernisation of ports in Warri, Port Harcourt, Calabar, and Onne.

These projects, running alongside the Lagos ports modernisation initiative, form part of a coordinated national strategy to revitalise and expand maritime infrastructure across all regions of the country.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola, through his Special Adviser Dr. Bolaji Akinola, also faulted recent remarks by former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi, which implied that the Federal Government’s $1 billion modernisation project for Apapa and TinCan Island ports in Lagos was the sole focus of its maritime agenda.

Akinola clarified that while the ministry welcomes constructive dialogue on national development, Obi’s comments created a misleading impression. “The minister has consistently stated at various fora that the Federal Government is modernising and upgrading the nation’s ports in a comprehensive and inclusive manner, not concentrating efforts solely in Lagos,” he said.

He added that the ministry is collaborating with state governments and private investors to develop new deep seaports, including the Agge Deep Seaport in Bayelsa, the Ibom Deep Seaport in Akwa Ibom, the Bonny Deep Seaport in Rivers, and a deep seaport in Cross River.

“Furthermore, the Onitsha River Port in Anambra, developed by the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), exemplifies the Federal Government’s efforts to decentralise port operations and expand maritime access beyond Lagos,” Akinola said.

While acknowledging the importance of modernising Lagos ports due to the age and scale of trade at Apapa and TinCan Island, he stressed that the Federal Government’s maritime infrastructure drive is nationwide, aimed at strengthening the marine and blue economy in an equitable, sustainable, and forward-looking manner.

“These initiatives demonstrate a deliberate and strategic approach to strengthening Nigeria’s port network, improving logistics efficiency, and stimulating industrial and commercial growth across the federation,” Akinola added.