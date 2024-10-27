FG Begin Review, Update Of Nigerian Law

Share

The Federal Government, through the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, has commenced reviewing and updating the existing Nigerian laws.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by President Bola Tinubu’s Special Assistant on social media and National Convener, Dada Olusegun.

According to him, the process is expected to modernize and improve Nigerian laws while ensuring citizens get easy, quick, and fair access to justice.

READ ALSO

Olusegun noted that the process is part of ongoing efforts of the administration of President Tinubu to promote the rule of law and access to justice.

Speaking further he noted that a committee made up of legal experts from various fields of law has been set up to implement the review of the law, noting some duties the committee will undertake.

he said, “Coordinate the collection, collation, and compilation of the Law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria(LFN) up to 2024.

Work with relevant government agencies in harmonizing the LFN up to 2024, cross-check, edit and proofread all the legislation to be collected.

Identify all legislations not included in the 2004 edition of the LFN and update the same.

Identify outdated or redundant laws in the current LFN that need repeal.

Merge laws addressing related matters to eliminate redundancy.

Prepare a comprehensive report of findings to the HAGF/MJ and thereafter.

Perform and undertake any lawful assignment incidental thereto.

Share

Please follow and like us: