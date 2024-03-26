FG Begins Pre-Promotion Training For Officers On Salary Grade Level 14

Federal Government through the Head of the Federation’s Civil Service (HoFCS), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, has commenced the Pre-Promotion Training for Officers on Salary Grade Level 14.

Yemi-Esan disclosed that an employee of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation created the application that was utilised to administer the mock assessment test.

In accordance with the strategic thrust of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021–2025 (FCSSIP25), she insisted, that the Office is dedicated to maintaining and bolstering the mechanisms put in place to foster innovation in the Public Service.

She said that an employee of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation created the application that was utilised to administer the mock assessment test.

READ ALSO:

In accordance with the strategic thrust of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021–2025 (FCSSIP25), she insisted, that the Office is dedicated to maintaining and bolstering the mechanisms put in place to foster innovation in the Public Service.

She said: “The Compro Computer Based Test (CBT) Application for the Conduct of Confirmation Exams in the Civil Service; Anonymous Reporting System (ARS), which is a whistle-blowing application; and Office Space Management Solution, which has helped the Office to re-allocate and manage office spaces in the various phases of the Federal Secretariat Complex, Abuja.”