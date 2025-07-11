FG Begins Phase 7 Kainji Mass Trial Of Terrorism Suspect

The Federal Government yesterday began the Phase 7 of the Kainji mass trial of terrorist suspects.

In a statement, the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser (NCTC-ONSA) said over 50 suspects have begun the process, starting yesterday, with the number expected to rise in the coming days.

In December 2024, the govern-ment secured the conviction of more than 200 terrorists prosecuted during the Phase 6 terrorism trials at the Kainji detention facility in Niger State.

Speaking at the beginning of the trials, yesterday, the NCTC National Coordinator Major Gen. Adamu Garba Laka said the trials represent Nigeria’s unwavering pursuit of justice and reaffirm its resolve to confront terrorism through lawful and transparent means.

“These trials are a cornerstone of our national commitment to upholding the rule of law while addressing terrorism and violent extremism,” he said.

Laka noted that Nigeria had recorded significant successes in strengthening its criminal justice capacity to handle terrorismrelated offences.

He added that recent progress in the prosecution of such cases has played a critical role in addressing concerns raised by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).