FG Begins Payment Of Pension Increment To Retirees

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has announced the commencement of the implementation of the new pension increments for pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).

This was as the commission said the adjustments will be reflected in the September 2025 payroll cycle.

New Telegraph recalls that PTAD in August announced that President Bola Tinubu approved a series of measures, including new welfare benefits for pensioners under DBS.

According to a statement signed by PTAD Management, the increase package includes a fixed N32,000 payment alongside percentage increases of 10.66% and 12.95% for eligible categories, which will benefit about 832,000 pensioners under its management.

PTAD stated that the partial release of N820.188 billion by the Federal Ministry of Finance from the emergency funding has made it possible for pensioners to begin receiving the enhanced payments immediately.

The directorate thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the emergency allocation.

It also acknowledged the role of the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun; the Minister of State for Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite; the Accountant-General of the Federation and key presidential aides and parliamentary committees for their “timely interventions” and support.

The statement also expressed appreciation to organised pension groups, including the Nigeria Union of Pensioners and the Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria, for their cooperation during negotiations and implementation planning.

The statement read, “Further to the President’s approval of the emergency budgetary allocation for the payment of the new pension increment rates for Pensioners under the Defined Benefit Pension Scheme (DBS) that was earlier published by the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate on Friday, 8th August, 2025, the Directorate is delighted to announce the commencement of the implementation of the 832,000, 10.66% and 12.95% pension increment for eligible pensioners under the management of PTAD, in the September 2025 pension payroll cycle.

“This achievement has been made possible through the partial release of 820.188 billion by the Federal Ministry of Finance, from the initial 845 billion emergency funding approval granted by the Federal Government.

“This milestone clearly reaffirms the Federal Government’s dedication to safeguarding the welfare and entitlements of DBS Pensioners in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda. “We further assure all our DBS Pensioners and Stakeholders that the Directorate will continue to collaborate with the relevant authorities towards release of the outstanding approved funds and subsequent fulfilment of all future obligations relating to the pension increments and the landmark reforms,” the statement added.