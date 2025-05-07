FG Begins Overhaul Of NYSC Scheme

Share

The Federal Government on Tuesday set up a committee to carry out major changes to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The inauguration of the committee took place in Abuja, with key people from government, civil society, and private businesses in attendance.

The goal is to make the scheme stronger, more useful to national growth, and better suited to the needs of Nigerian youths.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, said the NYSC has played an important role in building national unity and helping young people since 1973.

Olawande said the committee will look into how NYSC works and suggest ways to make it safer, more creative, and more impactful.

The committee will review current NYSC policies, talk to people across the country and suggest changes to laws, policies, and how the scheme is run.

It will also come up with better ways to fund, track, and improve the NYSC. The final report will be submitted to the minister within a set time.

He said, “The issues of corps members’ safety, infrastructural challenges, and the broader question of the scheme’s relevance in an increasingly dynamic socio-economic environment are among the key concerns. However, these challenges also present opportunities that require urgent, visionary, and determined action.

“The outcome of this review must align with broader national development objectives, positioning the NYSC as a strategic tool for youth empowerment and nation-building.

Also at the event, the Minister of Education, Maruf Tunji Alausa, stated that the government planned to start a Teachers’ Corps and a Medical Corps.

Alausa explained, “The Teachers’ Corps would help bridge educational gaps and create a pathway to government employment, while the Medical Corps would strengthen healthcare delivery in underserved areas, addressing critical issues such as maternal and child health.”

