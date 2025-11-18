FG Begins Nationwide Cervical Cancer Test In December

The National Taskforce on Cervical Cancer Elimination (NTF-CCE) has said the nationwide rollout of HPV testing in the six geopolitical zones will begin in the second week of December.

The N1 billion donation from First Lady Oluremi Tinubu will be used as seed funding for the testing. NTF-CCE Chairman Isaac Adewole said this yesterday at the National Assembly during the commemoration of the World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day.

He said: “The task force recently constituted a national project implementation subcommittee chaired by Prof Okechukwu Ikpeze, the President of the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Nigeria (SOGON).

“The committee has been mandated to plan a nationwide rollout of HPV testing across the 6 geopolitical zones, using the N1 billion donation by the First Lady as seed funding. “The beneficiary state’s commitment to counterpart funding to ensure sustainability is a prerequisite for selecting the 6 states for the pilot.”

The professor, represented by the Director Cancer Prevention and Control (NICRAT) Usman Waziri, explained the choice of the National Assembly as the national monument to be illuminated, recognizing the central role of legislation in improving the health and welfare of Nigerians. He said: “Nigeria has made giant strides in the vaccine coverage despite the gaps.

“The total number of girls vaccinated with HPV vaccines across Africa in 2022 was about 6 million, before Nigeria introduced its HPV Programme. “Since then, in just 2 years, Nigeria alone has vaccinated over 15 million girls – more than tripling the number of adolescent girls protected against cervical cancer in Africa.”