The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), said it has perfected plans to embark on a nationwide tour to strengthen the ease of doing business reforms.

This was disclosed in an official statement signed by the PEBEC Director General, Zahrah Mustapha-Audu.

She stated that the campaign was designed to sensitise stakeholders on the efforts of President Bola Tinubu’s Administration towards reforming businesses should be done.

She also noted that the present administration is working to create a conducive business environment that will foster investment in the country.

Mustapha-Audu, said “ the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) is pleased to announce its nationwide tour, starting on June 23, 2025, to drive the ease of doing business reforms across all 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“ The tour will feature technical sessions and town hall meetings, providing a platform for stakeholders to engage with government officials, share experiences, and propose reforms to ease business operations.

“ The goal is to create a more conducive business environment, attracting investment, and driving economic growth across Nigeria.

“The tour will provide an opportunity for businesses, investors, and the general public to interact with government officials, share concerns, and propose solutions to challenges hindering business growth.For more information about the PEBEC nationwide tour, including dates and venues for each state, please visit our website or social media channels.”

