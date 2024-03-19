FG Begins Mass Metering In Army Barracks Nationwide

Federal Government Thehas announced the commencement of the mass metering of Nigerian Army barracks nationwide.

Adebayo Adelabu, the Minister of Power who disclosed this on Monday in Abuja said the exercise will bring a stop to the practice of estimating bills in the power industry during its flag-off ceremony held over the weekend at the 9th Brigade headquarters in the Ikeja military cantonment.

The exercise, according to the Minister would take place in stages, the first of which would take place in the Ikeja cantonment, adding that each phase would run for six weeks before the next one started.

“The mass metering in Army formations nationwide will enable us to know what is being consumed every month to ensure appropriate billings and ease collections. The overall intention is to eliminate and make estimated billing a thing of the past,” he said.

Adelabu further stated that the exercise is a component of President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda to guarantee a consistent supply of electricity to Army formations across the country. He was greeted by the Commander, Maj. Gen. A.M. Adetuyi, and the Chief Executive Officer of De Haryor Global Services, Engineer Ashade Olatunbosun. He disclosed that the metre facilitates communication between the grid and off-grid solar power supply. He also mentioned that building off-grid power sources, including solar energy, for military barracks situated in isolated regions devoid of grid supply, is a component of the nation’s energy blueprint.