FG Begins Installation Of E-Gates In Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport

The Federal Government has commenced the installation of biometric clearance gates (E-Gates) for the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in the Federal Capital Territory.

New Telegraph reports that the E-Gates are expected to be ready at these airports by March 2024.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo disclosed this via his official X handle on Monday after touring the installation work being done at the international airport in Abuja.

He declared that each of Nigeria’s five international airports, the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Port Harcourt International Airport, and Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu will have E-gates installed.

“Today (Monday), I took a tour of ongoing projects. First, the E-Gates facility is currently being installed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja”, he said.

Tunji-Ojo indicated that he evaluated the implementation of the E-border data and control centre at the Nigeria Immigration Service headquarters, targeting an enhancement of national security.

NEW TELEGRAPH recalls that the Minister announced intentions to install E-gates in the country’s international airports by February 2024 in November of last year.