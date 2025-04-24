FG Begins Induction For New Perm Secs, Accountant-General

Share

The Federal Government has commenced a three-day induction programme for newly appointed Permanent Secretaries and the Accountant-General of the Federation.

The programme, which began on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Abuja, is designed to strengthen strategic leadership and policy execution at the highest level of the federal bureaucracy.

According to a statement by the Service spokesperson, Eno Olotu, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Didi Esther Walson-Jack, declared the programme open, congratulating the appointees and describing their roles as critical to effective governance and national development.

She noted that Permanent Secretaries serve as the engine room of government, responsible for driving policy implementation, institutional performance, and service-wide reforms.

She urged the inductees to uphold the highest standards of integrity, diligence, and teamwork, emphasizing that the success of the Renewed Hope Agenda and the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021–2025 (FCSSIP 25) significantly depends on their leadership.

“This final lap of FCSSIP 25 calls for urgency, accountability, and strategic focus. You must translate vision into measurable results,” she stated.

In her welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, Fatima Sugra Tabi’a Mahmood, described the programme as a strategic investment in leadership capacity and institutional effectiveness.

Sessions feature expert-led discussions, simulations, and strategic briefings facilitated by a distinguished faculty, including Suleiman Adamu, former Minister of Water Resources; Hadiza Bala Usman, Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination; Beatrice Jedy-Agba, Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice; Yusuf Addy, retired Federal Director; Bukar Goni Aji, former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; Mustapha Lawal Suleiman; Adesola Olusade; and Ifeoma Anagbogu, all retired Permanent Secretaries.

Participants include Obi Emeka Vitalis, Fatima Sugra Tabi’a Mahmood, Danjuma Mohammed Sanusi, Olusanya Olubunmi, Keshinro Maryam Ismaila, Akujobi Chinyere Ijeoma, Umobong Emanso Okop, Isokpunwu Christopher Osaruwanmwen, Oyekunle N. Patience, Kalba U. Danjuma, Nadungu Gagare, Onwusoro I. Maduka, Usman Salihu Aminu, Ogbodo Chinasa Nnam, Ndiomu Ebiogeh Philip, Anuma N. Ogbonnaya, Adeladan Rafiu Olaninre, and Mukhtar Yawale Muhammed, alongside the Accountant-General of the Federation, Shamseldeen Babatunde Ogunjimi.

