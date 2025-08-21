New Telegraph

August 21, 2025
FG Begins Free Financial Literacy Training For 100,000 Youths

The Federal Government has begun registration for a nationwide free financial education programme to train 100,000 youths annually in financial literacy, global trade, entrepreneurship, and investing.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Youth Development said the training was in partnership with Investonaire Academy, According to the ministry, the strategic initiative reflects the ministry’s commitment to empowering young Nigerians with the knowledge and skills required to succeed in today’s complex financial landscape.

It said: “By expanding access to financial education, the programme aims to transform lives, improve employability, and promote sustainable wealth creation across the country.

“Through this collaboration, participants will benefit from a comprehensive and practical learning platform covering global asset classes such as commodities, gold, equities, and foreign exchange.”

