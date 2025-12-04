FG Begins First Tranche Of TVET Payments, Supports 42,000 Students

The Federal Government has commenced the first tranche of payments under the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Initiative, directly benefiting over 42,000 students and more than 600 independent vocational training centres nationwide.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, explained that each beneficiary has received a monthly stipend of ₦22,500 to cover upkeep and transportation, while technical and vocational centres have also been funded for the instructional and skills training they provide.

In a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, Alausa described the disbursement as a major step toward strengthening Nigeria’s skills-based economy and ensuring uninterrupted training for thousands of young people.

“The rapid commencement of payments under the TVET Initiative is a clear execution of the President’s directive to invest aggressively in our young people,” Alausa said. “President Tinubu believes that equipping our youth with in-demand, practical skills is the fastest way to drive job creation, entrepreneurship, and national economic growth. This is the very essence of the Renewed Hope Agenda, turning potential into productivity.”

The ministry noted that since the programme’s launch in May, students have progressed from registration to hands-on training, engaging in intensive skill acquisition.

The early release of funds is intended to sustain the programme’s momentum, with additional payment tranches expected in due course.

The initiative reflects President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to empowering young Nigerians, whom he considers “the heartbeat of the nation.”