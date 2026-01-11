FG Begins Final Interviews For 774 National Health Fellows

The Federal Government has commenced the final interview stage for the National Health Fellows (NHF) Programme 2.0, marking a significant milestone in efforts to groom a new generation of health sector leaders across Nigeria.

The interviews, coordinated by the Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp) Coordination Office under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, are scheduled to begin nationwide on Monday, January 12, 2026.

The programme attracted over 150,000 applications from Nigeria’s 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and is designed to select one fellow from each LGA to participate in ongoing health sector reforms through learning, observation and hands-on engagement.

According to the ministry, the selection process has been rigorous, inclusive and merit-based, beginning with digital screening tools and followed by multiple stages of shortlisting to ensure transparency and fairness. The top-performing candidates will now proceed to in-person interviews in their respective states.

Each interview panel comprises representatives of the World Health Organisation (WHO), State Ministries of Health, State Primary Health Care Development Agencies, academia, the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), traditional institutions, and the SWAp Desk Office.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, described the exercise as a vital component of national development efforts.

“This process is part of our nation-building. We commend the extraordinary interest shown by young Nigerians and reaffirm our commitment to fairness, transparency and excellence,” Pate said.

He added that the government looked forward to “empowering the finest candidates from each LGA, who will help drive the transformation of our health system.”

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Iziaq Salako, said the programme represents a new approach to talent discovery and human capital development in the health sector.

“What we are witnessing through this programme is a new model of talent discovery for the health sector. It is encouraging to see young Nigerians respond to the call to serve,” Salako said.

He noted that the integrity of the process would ensure that only the most committed candidates emerge as fellows capable of leading change at the grassroots.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Kachollom Daju, stressed that the initiative is strengthening transparency in public sector recruitment.

“This programme is helping to institutionalise a culture of transparency and excellence. The fellows will not only support health service delivery but also embody the values and future we seek to build within the system,” she said.

Successful candidates will undergo a residential national training programme in Abuja before deployment to their respective LGAs, where they will promote innovation, accountability and community-driven health interventions.

The ministry urged the public to follow updates on the programme via its official social media handles.