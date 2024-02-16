FG Begins Electronic Verification for Military Veterans Feb 19

As part of measures to ease the burden of physical verification of retirees/ veterans, as well as enthrone integrity in the process of data collection, the Military Pensions Board (MPB) has developed a system for the electronic verification of pensioners. The development is aimed at simplifying the process of future verification exercises in addition to sustaining the integrity of the pension database.

Chairman of the MPB, Air Vice Marshal (AVM), Paul Irumheson, who made the disclosure at the launch of the electronic verification management system and commencement of the pilot phase, yesterday in Abuja, assured of a fool-proof exercise. He therefore encouraged military pensioners without verification-enabling applications to feel free to seek help, without fear of possible compromise.

He said: ‘The Military Pensions Board is saddled with the dual mandate of payment of gratuity and pension to retirees of the Armed Forces of Nigeria as well as payment of death benefits to Next-of-Kin of deceased personnel. “The board had, in the past, carried out physical verification of pensioners in designated locations across the country. “The aim of the physical verification exercise was to ensure that all pensionable retirees both home and abroad were still alive and eligible for pension while promptly removing unqualified or deceased pensioners from the Board’s payroll.

“The physical verification exercises were largely successful as they helped the board to maintain a comprehensive and reliable database that facilitated accurate budget preparation and pension payments. “This resulted in the drastic reduction of the pension bill due to the removal of ineligible pensioners from the payroll.

“However, continuing with the physical verification exercise has become difficult due to certain factors such as the old age of our esteemed pensioners, the high cost of transportation, the security risks associated with travelling by road and the financial burden of travelling down to Nigeria for pensioners residing abroad, among others.