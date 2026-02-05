FG Begins Distribution Of Post-Harvest Equipment To Nasarawa Farmers

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has flagged off the distribution of processing and post-harvest equipment under the Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) to farmers and agribusiness groups in Nasarawa State.

The equipment distribution is said to be part of measures by President Tinubu’s administration to mitigate post-harvest losses across the country.

Speaking during the flag-off distribution ceremony recently in Lafia, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, disclosed that the gesture was designed as an intervention to add more value, reduce post-harvest losses, empower women and youth farmers, encourage competitiveness, and boost productivity.

The equipment distributed included 46 tricycles, 16 rice steam parboiling machines, 18 rice milling machines, 10 rice destoning machines, three rice colour sorting machines, 11 digital weighing scales, two rice dehusking machines, four cassava grating machines, four cassava manual fryers, three automated framers, and three hydraulic pressers.

Kyari also explained that the programme, implemented with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), would support enterprise growth, deepen market participation, and expand opportunities for rural employment.

He said that the programme aims to address structural constraints in the rice and cassava value chains through integrated investments in production, aggregation, processing, infrastructure, market access, and institutional strengthening, as well as align with the National Agricultural Technology and Innovation Policy (NATIP).

According to him, the Tinubu-led administration is driving agricultural transformation that will solve the country’s food insecurity.

He stated: “Agriculture must deliver results, food for our people, jobs for our youth, income for our farmers, and stability for our nation.”

He added: “Under Mr. President’s leadership, agriculture is being transformed into a modern, market-oriented, and private-sector-driven enterprise, with Nasarawa State leading the way.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, disclosed that the state has fully aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in transforming the agriculture sector.

Sule noted that Nasarawa State has also taken measures to empower youth and women farmers.