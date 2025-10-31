FG Begins Disbursement Of Tertiary Institution Staff Support Fund

The Federal government has announced commencement of disbursement under the Tertiary Institution Staff Support Fund (TISSF), designed to strengthen staff welfare, institutional productivity, and innovation across Nigeria’s tertiary education system.

The Fund which was launched in August 2025, would have over 9,000 staff beneficiaries receiving disbursements in the first year.

This figure according to the Federal Ministry of Education, represents 28% of the 33,000 verified applicants drawn from 219 Federal and State tertiary institutions across the federation.

A statement signed by the Director Press & Public Relations of the ministry, Boriowo Folasade, yesterday, said in the first year of implementation, the beneficiary composition reflects a 30:70 ratio of academic to non-academic staff, underscoring the Ministry’s commitment to inclusive support for all categories of tertiary institution personnel.

According to the statement the Minister of Education Dr. Maruf Alausa commended the leadership and vision of President Bola Tinubu, saying, “The President is delivering for our tertiary institutions — for welfare, for productivity, and for the future.