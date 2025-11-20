FG Begins Diabetes Screening, Using Locally Manufactured Glucose Monitoring Systems

…as Colexa Biosensor commends initiative

Colexa Biosensor Limited, Nigeria’s pioneer manufacturer of blood glucose monitoring systems, has announced the commencement of the Federal Government’s nationwide diabetes screening and capacity-building programme, following the procurement of essential medical supplies, including locally manufactured diabetes diagnostic kits.

The initiative officially kicked off this week in the North-Central geopolitical zone, beginning with the training of government health officials across primary healthcare centres (PHCs). This will be followed by a nationwide screening campaign targeting five million Nigerians across the 774 Local Government Areas of the country.

As part of this effort, the Federal Government will distribute more than 77,000 units of the OnPoint Blood Glucose Monitoring System, produced by Colexa Biosensor in Lagos, to individuals diagnosed with diabetes during the nationwide screening exercise. Each PHC will also receive diagnostic and monitoring devices to support ongoing community-level diabetes care.

This programme marks a major milestone in advancing local production, improving access to early diagnosis, and strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare value chain. Speaking on the development, the National Desk officer, Diabetes of the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Alayo Sopekan, described diabetes as one of the fastest-growing health burdens in Nigeria, emphasising the urgent need for early detection and monitoring: “We have many Nigerians living with diabetes, some are aware, many are not.

This initiative is aimed at identifying early, those living with diabetes, improving access, reducing cost, and strengthening our local capacity in line with the administration’s commitment to unlocking the healthcare value chain.” Colexa Biosensor expressed appreciation at being selected as a key local manufacturer for this national programme and reiterated its commitment to supporting Nigeria’s fight against non-communicable diseases.

According to Pharm. Kingsley Aguoru, Managing Director of Colexa Biosensor: “This partnership reflects the Federal Government’s confidence in Nigerian manufacturing capacity. At Colexa Biosensor, we remain committed to delivering high-quality, reliable diagnostic tools to improve early detection and longterm management of diabetes across the country.”

The programme also aligns with the Federal Government’s broader medical relief agenda aimed at reducing the cost of essential health commodities, improving affordability, and strengthening diagnostic services nationwide. Training and screening activities will continue across all six geo-political zones in the coming weeks.-