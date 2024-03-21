FG Begins Construction of Hostels In 36 Tertiary Institutions

The Federal Government has begun the construction of hostels in 36 tertiary institutions. The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Executive Secretary, Sonny Echono, disclosed this when he received the new leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in Abuja yesterday. According to him, the government will construct more hostels after the completion of the first set of buildings.

Commenting on the association’s request for the maintenance of TETFund projects and construction of a NANS secretariat in Abuja, Echono said there was an increased allocation for maintenance of infrastructure above five years in the 2024 intervention cycle. He said the agency would work out modalities to incorporate NANS for joint monitoring of projects across beneficiary institutions, adding: “This year, we shall be providing hostels for students in 36 tertiary institutions across the country because we realise that part of the places where our students live are so deplorable.

“Only about 15 per cent of our students are staying on campus. Many of them are living outside campus; some of them can’t even come back for evening lectures because of the cost and the trouble of walking all the way and coming back. And there is also the security situation in their areas.

“So we have a policy to ensure that as much as possible, we will do the minimum of 50 to 60 per cent of our students to live on campus. Those hostels will not be matchboxes and shanties. Emonefe said: “We are not going to relent. We are going to complement your efforts to ensure that these gigantic projects that TETFund is ensuring in our tertiary institutions. On our part, we are going to monitor, supervise and protect the education infrastructure to complement the efforts of Mr President and TETFund.”