FG Begins Aerial Spray Of Quelea Birds In Bauchi

The Federal Government has commenced the 2023/2024 aerial spray against dry season destructive quelea birds in eight local government areas of Bauchi State. The councils are Shira, Toro, Warji, Jama’are, Kirfi, Alkaleri, Bauchi and Misau.

They are known for large-scale food production, notably maize and rice. Speaking at the event during the exercise at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport Bauchi on Monday, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Abubakar Kyari said the spray became necessary to protect dry season farmers’ yields from being destroyed by transborder birds. Represented by Daniel Abarshi, he said the ministry had the constitutional role to protect farmers from suffering crop losses to quelea birds.

The Commissioner for Agriculture Simon Madugu Yalams warned residents of the selected councils not to panic on sighting aircraft hovering around spraying the pest.