FG Begins 2025 Ministerial Press Briefings

The 2025 edition of the ministerial press briefings of the Federal Government will commence on Friday.

The programme, which will feature all the ministers serving in President Bola Tinubu’s government, according to a statement by the Minister of Information and National Orientation Alhaji Mohammed Idris, is an opportunity for the ministers to present the scorecards of their respective ministries.

The minister in the statement by the Director of Press Suleiman Haruna, PhD, said Minister of Livestock Development, Mr. Mukhtar Maiha and his Regional Development counterpart Engr. Abubakar Momoh, will feature in the Friday’s event.

Alhaji Idris added “In line with the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, all ministers are expected to provide updates on the achievements, policies, and programmes of their respective ministries.

“This initiative underscores the administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and effective communication with the Nigerian public.”

He enjoined members of the general public “to participate in this important engagement, which aims to foster a deeper understanding of the government’s progress and developmental agenda.”

