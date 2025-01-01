FG Bars Truckers From Parking On Port Access Roads

Share

The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has warned all truck owners to desist from parking truck on outbound section of port access roads after exiting Apapa Port.

It was revealed that some trucks were sabotaging efforts to ensure free flow of traffic, seamless evacuation of cargoes to and from the port, leading to congestion on the road.

The authority said that parking trucks on outbound section of Creek Road and Wharf Road in Apapa was not only causing congestion and delay in admittance of trucks in the port but also obstructing the movement of other roads users.

Although NPA said that parking on outbound lane of the port access roads had been the practice over the years, it, however, noted that the rise in the volume of imports and exports coupled with increased vehicular movements and other human activities around the port had overstretched the capacity of the road space infrastructure.

It added: “We can no longer continue to do things with the mentality of old system. We need to manage the roads optimally to avoid causing obstruction on the access roads for operations.

Going forward, no truck driver after exiting the port should park on outbound lane to buy diesel, wait for motor boy, wait for haulage payment and trip dispatch, wait for escort, wait for way bill, waiting to move at night, wait for demurrage etc.

“The authority is out to impound any truck found parking on outbound lane of Apapa port access roads.” In line with the warning, the President of the Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), Chief Remi Ogungbemi, has intimated the truckers of the new directive, saying that truck owners must fuel their vehicles before coming to the ports and arrange dispatch money for drivers before coming to the ports.

He explained that 30 seconds was enough for escort or motor boy to join driver, adding that they should carryout mechanical check on trucks before leaving the park to the ports.

Ogungbemi added: “Address any mechanical fault, payments or any demurrage in your garage, not along access roads after exiting the port. Finally, readjust your plans to avoid fall – ing victim.”

In October 2024, the Trucks Transit Parks (TTP) stressed the need to reduce congestion and ensure smoother truck movement in and out of the ports, urging importers and exporters to track the movement of their trucks to the port through its platform with a unique code.

The company urged all truck operators to avoid soliciting customers on the port access roads.

Its Head of Operations, Irabor Akonoman, educated stakeholders, particularly its customers on the workings of the Nigerian Ports Authority’s (NPA)’s truck electronic callup system, “ETO” managed by TTP.

He said the call-up system was a platform coordinating truck traffic into the Lagos Port Complex Apapa, scheduling dispatches to reduce gridlock and improve the timely delivery of goods.

The meeting, which was attended by importers, exporters, trucking companies and Nigerian Port Authority officials, highlighted APM Terminals’ commitment to enhancing port efficiency, supporting the “ETO” system, and alleviating congestion along the port corridor.

Share

Please follow and like us: