FG Bars MDAs From Physical Revenue Collection

The Federal Government has digitalised revenue collection of the Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs) with effect from January 1, 2026. The Federal Treasury eReceipt (FTeR) will become the only valid and legally recognised receipt for all federal government transactions.

The new mode of collection, disclosed in a set of circulars (four in all) rolled out on Monday by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, represents the most ambitious upgrade to Nigeria’s treasury operations since the establishment of the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

The circulars were signed by the AGF, Dr. Shamseldeen B. Ogunjimi. The government hinged the policy on the continued physical cash collection of government revenues at various transaction centres of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The practice, it said, contravenes provisions of e-payment policy, Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy and its Implementation guidelines covered in extant circulars Ref. Nos. OAGF/CAD/026/Vol.11/465- TRY/A8&B8/2008, OAGF/ CAD/026/V.1/253 TRY/ A1&B1/2015 and OAGF/ CAD/026/V.II/354 -TRY/ A9&B9/2015 dated 22nd October, 2008, 19th March 19, 2015 and October 29, 2015 respectively.

“Regrettably, persistent violations of this regulation by MDAs and parties in Government transactions are being noticed. This trend is unacceptable as physical cash collection negates Government policies and extant regulations; as well as weakens the integrity of Federal Government e-collection and e-payment systems”.

“In view of the above, it is hereby directed that collections and/or acceptance of physical cash (in naira or other currencies) for all revenues due to Federal government is strictly prohibited. All revenue collections, for and on behalf of the federal government must be made via electronic processing”, government declared.

The circular already sent out to all MDAs, government formations and presidency instructed all concerned to sensitize their staff, parties and the general public transacting with them on this policy. It directed MDAs to display notices stating “no physical cash receipt and no cash payment must be conspicuously displayed at all revenue collection points.”

The government directed that hence, all payments to government must be made via electronic channels duly approved by the OAGF and integrated to the appropriate TSA account. MDAs currently collecting physical cash at various revenue centres or locations are given forty-five days of the circular to deploy functional POS terminals or other approved electronic collection devices at all such locations.