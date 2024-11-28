FG Bans Overseas Training For Scholars

Share

The Federal Government has cancelled foreign training for scholars. The Minister of Education Mauruf Alausa said this at the opening ceremony of a three-day conference organised by the British Council, on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, scholars will now be trained within the country. The minister said the government would be spending substantial money on building a simulation lab, as well as building and developing the country’s universities.

Alausa said: “We have just decided to cancel foreign training for scholars. “The amount of money we are spending to train one scholar abroad, we could use it to train 20 people here. We will be training everybody here.

“We will unleash capacity in our universities. We are going to be spending more money now on research, innovation, and also on welfare, both on our academics and non-academics.”

