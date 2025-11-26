FG Bans Open Grazing Nationwide Over Rising Insecurity

The Federal Government has announced a nationwide ban on open grazing, introducing one of the most decisive policy actions yet to address the long-running herder–farmer crisis.

The decision, which marks a major shift in Nigeria’s livestock management system, was revealed yesterday by the Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Mukhtar Maiha, during the inauguration of the first National Council on Livestock Development in Yola Adamawa State. Maiha explained that the Federal Government could no longer overlook the increasing violence linked to open grazing.

He noted that countless communities had suffered devastating losses—ranging from deaths to the destruction of farmlands and homes—because of recurring clashes between farmers and herders across different regions of the country.

According to him, the pattern of attacks and reprisals had become a national security threat demanding urgent intervention. The minister described the new policy as a turning point, stressing that open grazing is now considered a capital offence under the revised livestock regulations.

He urged herders to adopt ranching immediately, pointing out that modern ranching practices are safer, more productive, and far more beneficial to both herders and host communities. He emphasised that ranching would help reduce conflicts, improve the health and weight of cattle, and open doors to commercial opportunities within the livestock sector.

Maiha also highlighted the government’s broader economic vision for the livestock industry. He revealed that the ministry aims to position livestock as Nigeria’s second-largest revenue source after oil and gas. With ongoing reforms already generating significant earnings, he projected that the sector could contribute up to $74 billion within the next five years.

He explained that the government is ready to support states and private investors willing to key into the new livestock development strategy In her remarks, Adamawa State Deputy Governor, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, welcomed the Federal Government’s choice of Yola as the host city for the historic council meeting.

The newly inaugurated National Council on Livestock Development will serve as the central coordinating body for the reforms. It comprises directors of livestock services from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The council is expected to oversee the rollout of ranching policies, monitor compliance, and recommend further measures to modernise the sector.