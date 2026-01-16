FG Bans Mining Of Sand On River Niger

…Installs CCTV Cameras On Second Niger Bridge

The Federal Government has announced a ban on the mining of sand in the River Niger as measures to protect the first and second Niger bridges.

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, disclosed this in Asaba during the commissioning of the second Niger Bridge CCTV monitoring centre.

The Minister said the Federal Executive Council took the decision to ban all mining of sand on the River Niger as part of efforts to protect critical federal infrastructure across the country.

He further disclosed that tolling on the second Niger bridge will not commence until all the access roads at Anambra and Delta State sections are completed, adding that the essence of the CCTV monitoring centre was to ensure adequate security along the Federal highway.

Umahi said there will be no security checkpoints on the Federal highway, adding that security operatives will be monitoring the highway through the CCTV camera and ensuring swift and rapid response to security emergencies along the road.

“The tollgate is ready, but we won’t start tolling on the road until we complete the access roads and bypass roads that lead to the bridge.

“The idea is that there will be no security checkpoints on the road, police and other security agencies will be at the CCTV monitoring centre and provide rapid response to emergencies within five minutes”

He directed the Delta Police Command to ensure the implementation of the ban on sand mining and to arrest any offender

The Asagba of Asaba, Prof Epiphany Azinge, commended the Federal Government for effectively completing the second Niger Bridge and enumerated the socio-economic benefits of the project.

Chairman, Anambra State Council of Traditional Rulers and Igwe of Obosi, Chidubem Iweka, said the opening of the bridge has reduced traffic on the first bridge and eased movement during and after Christmas.

He said the installation of the security camera will boost the confidence of commuters plying the road and called for the speedy completion of the access roads to the Second Niger Bridge.