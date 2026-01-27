FG Bans DisCos From Collecting Fee For Meter Installation

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has on behalf of the Federal Government imposed a nationwide ban on electricity distribution companies (DisCos) and meter installers from collecting any payment from consumers for the installation of electricity meters.

He warned that offenders would be prosecuted and punished if convicted. He gave the directive during an inspection of a new consignment of imported smart meters at APM Terminals in Apapa, Lagos. He said: “It is an offence for any DisCo official or installer to request a dime from consumers before installation.

These meters must be distributed and installed completely free of charge.” Sources said the meters were procured under the World Bank-funded Distribution Sector Recovery Programme (DISREP), aimed at closing Nigeria’s metering gap and improving transparency in electricity billing.

According to Adelabu, all meters supplied under the programme must be installed free of charge, regardless of customer category. The minister said that about 500,000 new smart meters had arrived, adding to previous deliveries under the initiative which targets the procurement of 3.4 million meters in two phases.

Industry sources posited that of the first batch of 1.43 million meters, nearly one million have been delivered to Nigeria, with about 150,000 already installed nationwide.

While expressing concern over the slow pace of installation, the minister said the initiative remains the largest meter deployment programme in Nigeria’s history and expressed optimism that all households and businesses would be fully metered in the coming years.

He announced the creation of monitoring mechanisms, including a customer complaint desk, to enable Nigerians to report extortion attempts by DisCo officials or installers.

He said confirmed offenders would face public prosecution in collaboration with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and state regulators.

Adelabu also said steps are being taken to address installation delays through improved data on unmetered customers, registration platforms for priority listing, and new NERC protocols to ensure unhindered access for deployment teams.

Also speaking, Chairman of Mojec, Mrs Mojisola Abdul, said that nearly 150,000 meters had been installed free of charge. She appealed to consumers not to pay any installer and announced a mobile registration system to accelerate installations.