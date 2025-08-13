FG Bans Creation Of New Universities For Seven Years

The Federal Government has announced a seven-year moratorium on the establishment of new federal universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education across Nigeria.

The policy, aimed at addressing the proliferation of under-utilised institutions, overstretched resources, and declining academic quality, was approved during Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, who presented the proposal to FEC, the measure will enable the government to consolidate resources, upgrade existing infrastructure, improve academic standards, and ensure better funding for already established institutions.

He noted that the move is part of a broader strategy to strengthen Nigeria’s tertiary education system, enhance teaching quality, and ensure that graduates meet both local and global market demands.

The moratorium will remain in effect until at least 2032, with the government focusing on revitalising current federal universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education before considering new ones.