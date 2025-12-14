FG Bans Admission, Transfer Into ss3 to Curb Exam Malpractice

The Federal Government has announced a nationwide ban on the admission and transfer of students into Senior Secondary School Three (SS3) in both public and private secondary schools, as part of efforts to curb examination malpractice and restore credibility to Nigeria’s education system.

The directive, issued by the Federal Ministry of Education, targets the growing incidence of examination malpractice, including the use of special centres during external exams.

A statement signed by the Ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, said the policy takes effect from the 2026/2027 academic session. Admissions and transfers will now be restricted strictly to Senior Secondary School One (SS1) and Senior Secondary School Two (SS2).

“The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Education, has announced a nationwide prohibition on the admission and transfer of students into SS3 in all public and private secondary schools,” the statement read.

It added: “The measure is aimed at discouraging last-minute movement of students for examination-related advantages, ensuring proper academic monitoring, and promoting continuity in teaching and learning.”

The Ministry warned that strict compliance would be enforced nationwide, emphasizing that school proprietors, principals, and administrators who violate the policy would face sanctions under existing regulations.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, the Ministry stated: “The Federal Ministry of Education reaffirms the Federal Government’s dedication to maintaining academic standards, promoting fairness, and restoring credibility to public examinations across the country.”