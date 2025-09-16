FG Banks On Rail Connectivity To Drive Economic Growth, Integration

President Bola Tinubu yesterday emphasised the need to connect the country by rail to drive economic growth and development. Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, said this at the 2nd International Railway Conference in Abuja.

According to him, rail transport plays a vital role in linking factories to raw materials, workers to opportunities, and farmers to markets, while also strengthening cultural and social bonds.

He cited the examples of countries that had invested in railways as a driver of development, including China and Vietnam. Tinubu said the country is making progress in modernizing its railway infrastructure, with projects such as the Kano-Maradi railway modernization, aimed at opening new gateways for trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

He stressed the need for private sector participation in the modernization projects to ensure timely completion, sustainability, and the efficient utilization of these projects.

The President said: “The railway infrastructure signaled the dawn of the paced industrial revolution with the discovery of the steam engine. It was a miracle of its age.

“It shrunk distances and transformed societies; hence, it became the bridge between our agricultural commodities and the rest of the world, while serving as the most reliable means of mass transportation for our people.

“Today, more than at any point in our journey as a nation, we are in greater need of railway services for two compelling reasons. “The size of our economy and the sheer scale of our population.

“Two hundred and thirty million people are aging towards 250 million. By 2050, we’ll be the third most populous nation on earth. “We’ll surpass the United States, and our population will hit 440 million people.”

He added: “This awakening inspired projects such as the Kano-Maradi railway modernization, which would open new gateways for trade under the African continental free trade area.

“Our agenda is shaped by the urgent need to reduce the burden on our roads and highways. “Decades of over-reliance on road transportation have led to congestion, rapid deterioration of infrastructure, and higher accident rates”.