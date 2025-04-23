FG Backs Dual Mandate To Boost COE Enrolment

Share

The Minister of Education Tunji Alausa has urged stakeholders in Colleges of Education (COEs) to fully embrace the dual mandate that allows these institutions to award both bachelor’s degrees and National Certificate in Education (NCE) qualifications.

According to him, this approach will boost enrolment, enhance the quality of teacher education, and eliminate the need to convert Colleges of Education into universities.

Alausa made this call yesterday in Abuja during a follow-up meeting on the resolutions from the last Biannual Stakeholders’ meeting.

He emphasised the need for reforms within Colleges of Education, underlining the importance of adapting to modern demands and technological advancements.

The minister noted that traditional teaching methods are no longer sufficient, and urged educators to integrate technology, critical thinking, and computational skills into their curricula.

