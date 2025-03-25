FG Backs Creation Of Lagos’ IFC

Share

The Federal Government (FG) has formally endorsed the creation of the Lagos International Financial Centre (IFC), a strategic move aimed at positioning Nigeria as a top-tier global financial hub.

Speaking at a high-level engagement with EnterpriseNGR, Citi UK, and senior Lagos State Government officials on Tuesday, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to macroeconomic stability and investment mobilisation.

He cited the successful issuance of a US dollar domestic bond as a signal of renewed investor confidence and financial reform momentum.

A statement issued by the Ministry quoted Edun drawing parallels with London’s historic “Big Bang” reforms, highlighting Lagos’ potential to evolve into a globally competitive financial centre with the right institutional support.

EnterpriseNGR Chairman, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, emphasised the importance of synergy between Federal and State authorities, alongside private sector leadership, in attracting global capital.

Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Abayomi Oluyomi, outlined the State’s preparedness, referencing the Lagos State Development Plan, the creation of the Lagos IFC Council, and an executive order to catalyse the initiative.

Anna Rogers, Director of International Development at Citi UK, commended the coordinated approach and stressed the importance of investor-friendly policies and regulatory clarity for global competitiveness.

With strong political will, private sector momentum, and international collaboration, Nigeria is advancing the vision of Lagos as a world-class financial centre, boosting the economy, deepening capital markets, and strengthening the country’s role in global finance.

