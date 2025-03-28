FG Backs 2025 Stockholm Junior Water Prize To Boost Climate Adaptation

Share

…as Nigeria leads digital trade expansion under AfCFTA

The Federal Government has pledged full support for the 2025 Stockholm Junior Water Prize Competition aimed at fostering innovation in water and environmental management among young Nigerians.

The Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, disclosed this on Thursday during a press conference in Abuja to announce the call for applications for the 2025 Stockholm Junior Water Prize in Nigeria.

Hadejia said the competition would get the younger generation between the ages of 15 to 20 acquainted with problems and challenges associated with water at their tender age.

Describing the competition as an opportunity to create awareness within this age bracket, Hadejia said: “There is a Stockholm Water Prize which is different from the Junior Water Prize – this is specifically targeted at the younger generation between 15 and 20 years old.

“It is essentially to imbibe the culture of awareness and responsibility among the younger generation so that they grow up knowing the rudiments of water and environmental issues, especially in this challenging time of climate change.

“It is an international competition covering almost 35 countries, and I have seen participation in the region of ten thousand and it is a wonderful opportunity for the Federal Government to lend its weight to this year’s event.”

The Deputy Chief of Staff noted that this year’s competition was most significant given the discussions that resulted from the Vice President’s engagement in Oslo in 2024 and the anticipated visit of the Crown Princess of Sweden later in the year.

Earlier, the Head of Political and Trade Affairs, Embassy of Sweden, Abuja, Mr. Fredrik Åhsberg, had said: “The prestigious international competition organised by the Stockholm International Water Institute aims to engage young minds in addressing global water challenges.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

