FG Averts Looming Strike By Universities, Releases Funds To NASU, Retirees

To stave off a simmering shutdown of the university system over delayed allowance due for non-academic staff, the Federal Government on Saturday confirmed the release of withheld funds for payment of withheld salary of Non-Academic Staff Union of Federal Universities (NASU).

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) confirmed the funds release in a statement issued by the Director of Information in the OAGF office, Mallam Bawa Mokwa.

According to the OAGF, the Federal Government has also released funds for payment of benefits to retirees under the Nigerian Union of Pensioners Contributory Pension Scheme Sector (NUPCPS)

The OAGF said payments to the Non-Academic Staff of Federal Universities had commenced and many have confirmed receipt.

The Office reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to efficiently cater for the well-being of Nigerian workers and retirees.

