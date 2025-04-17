FG, AU Unveil Nat’l Feed, Fodder Balance Report

Share

…Launch Database to Boost Livestock Sector

The Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, in collaboration with the African Union (AU), has unveiled the National Feed and Fodder Balance Reports alongside the launch of a National Feed Database and Interactive Dashboard, aimed at strengthening feed and fodder production systems across Nigeria.

The initiative, which was formally presented during the High-Level National Feed and Fodder Inventory and Investment Forum held in Abuja, is a product of collaboration between the African Union-InterAfrican Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR), the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

Speaking at the event, Nigeria’s Minister of Livestock Development, Mukhtar Iddi, described the report as a critical tool for advancing strategic planning and building a sustainable and resilient feed and fodder framework for the country’s livestock sector.

“The data and gaps identified in the report will be strategically addressed to ensure Nigeria establishes a reliable and comprehensive feed and fodder inventory system that will guide sound investment and policy decisions,” Iddi said.

The Minister outlined key objectives of the initiative, which include:

Enhancing Feed and Fodder Inventory: Developing accurate and comprehensive inventories to inform both investment and policy formulation.

Promoting Sustainable Feed and Fodder Systems: Encouraging innovative methods for production, conservation, and utilization of feed and fodder.

Strengthening Capacity and Partnerships: Building the capabilities of national institutions and fostering collaborations to develop resilient and efficient feed systems.

Also speaking at the forum, Dr. Laban MacOpiyo, representing AU-IBAR, emphasized that the initiative is designed to support Nigeria and other AU member states in scaling up feed and fodder development to enhance food security and attract greater investment into the livestock value chain.

MacOpiyo noted the strategic importance of fully harnessing the feed and fodder production potential in southern Nigeria, which, he said, could play a key role in stabilizing and expanding the country’s livestock production.

The unveiling of the Feed and Fodder Balance Report and the launch of the interactive database mark a significant milestone in the efforts to modernize Nigeria’s livestock sector, positioning it to meet rising domestic and regional demand while improving food security.

