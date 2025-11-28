‘FG Attracts Fresh $5bn From Manufacturing, Others Into Economy

The Minister of State for Industry, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Sen. John Owan Enoh, has disclosed that $5 billion has been attracted into the economy through policy clarity and investor engagement.

He said the funds came in through manufacturing, fintech, and energy. Enoh, who made this known in an interview with New Telegraph, in Lagos, pointed out that the fresh $5 billion investment was made possible through the resilientce of local and foreign manufacturers, including foreign investors.

According to him, the government is doing a lot to rebound the country’s economy.

He said the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and other key investors must play a leading role in reshaping the country’s economy.

Enoh said: “There are a lot of ongoing efforts and we must not be tired. And it is as we continue that Nigeria can achieve its goals and aspirations.

You know Mr. President has only captured that in his Agenda number 7 of his 8- point Renewed Hope Agenda.

“So our country would do better than it is doing only to the extent that industry and manufacturing begin to actually open the place that is meant to be occupied.

So I congratulate MAN for sustaining a tradition and for elevating it. Am thankful to the President of Dangote Group.

“Just some few weeks ago, at the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), which took place in Abuja, there was an acknowledgement of the role of Dangote and from no other person than from the President of our country, President Bola Tinubu, when he said, Dangote was beyond an individual.

“He described Dangote as an institution. And I think that with people like Dangote and all others that are playing in that space, I believe that we will be able to uplift our country and be that Pride that the World being waiting for.”

While acknowledging the challenges in the country’s economy, the Minister pointed out that “our nation still faces difficult realities. Inflation continues to strain households and businesses. Energy supply is improving, but not where it should to be.

°Security in some parts of the country demands unwavering vigilance and action. But let me be clear: challenges do not define the Nigerian story. Our response to them does.

“To the private sector, large and small, you remain the backbone of this economy. You create over 90 per cent of jobs. You power global exports.

You continue to invest, innovate, and employ even when conditions are harsh.”

Speaking on AfCFTA, as the new frontier of opportunity, the Minister stated: “The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is the most ambitious economic project in modern Africa, creating a market of 1.4 billion people and a combined GDP of $3.4 trillion.

“Nigeria must not only participate in it, we must lead it.” While making a call to investors and partners, Eno stressed that Nigeria is open for business.

“To our local and international investors: We are restructuring to ensure stable policies instead of sudden reversals, contracts honoured, not revisited, incentives for manufacturers, exporters, and SMEs, and digitised ports, one-stop shops for business permits, smarter taxation, and faster dispute resolution.

“Nigeria is not just a market of over 200 million people; we are a nation of ideas, youthful brilliance, and limitless potential waiting to be scaled up,” he said.