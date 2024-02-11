FG: Attack Airpower Acquisition’ll Bolster Defence

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, has said that the acquisition and induction of attack helicopters and other platforms will bolster the nation’s airpower in particular and its defence capabilities in general. The former Governor of Jigawa State, made the as- sertion, yesterday, during the induction of the T-129 ATAK helicopters and King Air 360i aircraft at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

“The acquisition and induction of these cutting- edge platforms signify a significant milestone in Nigeria’s defence capabilities”, Badaru said. According to him, the platforms would boost the nation’s ability to effectively counter emerging security threats, while safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty.

A statement signed by the ministry’s spokesperson, Mr. Henshaw Ogubike, noted that the ceremony showcased the country’s commitment to modernising the armed forces for operational/combat readiness. “The induction of these state-of-the-art aircraft demonstrates our unwavering resolve to equip our military with the tools necessary to confront evolving security challenges,” he stated.

“We remain steadfast in our support for the Nigeria Air Force, other Services and security Agencies. We will empower them to fulfill their mandate of protecting our citizens and defending our territorial integrity,” he said. “I do not doubt that the professionalism and dedication of our air personnel, coupled with these advanced aircraft, will further enhance our national defence posture and contribute to the security and well-being of all Nigerians”, the minister added.