FG-ASUU Face-Off: No respite for varsities yet

For the Nigerian public university system, there seems to be no respite in the seemingly age-long protracted face-off and industrial rift that have continued to ensnare the academic stability and growth of university education in the country. The university staff unions, including the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), have in the last few decades been at loggerheads with the Federal Government over the unresolved crisis in the system. The unions are accusing the Federal Government of its persistent insensitivity to the plight of the workers and the development of the universities that riddled with palpable rot, owing to lack of proper funding, resulting in the dearth of facilities, obsolete or lack of research equipment and acute shortage of lecturers, among others challenges. To the unions, the staggering level of decay in the university system, and the failure of the government to tackle the deterioration, has continued to erode the provision and attainment of quality university education in the country. Particularly, the staff unions have criticised the government for its failure to implement the 2009 Agreement and other series of Memoranda of Action (MoA) reached and signed with the unions to restore sanity to the institutions.

Apparently, part of the unions’ grouse, include among others, Renegotiation of FGN/ASUU 2009 Agreement, underfunding of universities, university revitalisation fund, withheld salary, arrears of Earned Academic Allowances (EAA), illegal dissolution of governing councils, Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standard (CCMAS), proliferation of universities. They also kicked against victimisation and threat of ASUU members at Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), as well as TETFund intervention fund, the deepening socio-economic crisis, and selective payment of withheld salary to academics.

ASUU

Expressing displeasure over nonimplementation of its various demands, ASUU in a fresh and renewed warning to the government has threatened to truncate and paralyse academic activities in the institutions. Rising from its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the Niger Delta University (NDU), Wilberforce Island, Bayelsa State between February 10 and 11, 2024, the union warned the government against invitation of an avoidable industrial crisis in the system, as it has continued to ignore the implementation of the agreements, especially payment of their withheld salary as promised by President Bola Tinubu. But, piqued by the Federal Government’s attitude and current posture of the government to pay their withheld salary and address other agreements reached with the union, ASUU regrets why it must take another round of strike for the government to release the lecturers’ entitlements that were already captured in the budget as made available to the union by the former Speaker of House of Representatives and now Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila. ASUU, had in 2022 embarked on almost 10 months nationwide strike that paralysed academic activities in the universities, which led to forceful closure of the institutions. The Federal Government invoked the “No Work, No Pay” rule and therefore withheld eight-month salary of the lecturers. Though the government has paid four months of the withheld salary, the union insisted that the payment of four months’ salary out of the seven and half months owed the lecturers, is a “tokenism” that calls for no celebration, rather unfeeling and highly insensitive in the face of current economic hardship in the country.

Given the failed expectations in respect of the issues that have been at the forefront of the union’s recent strikes, and the terrible working conditions in which Nigerian academics languish, the NEC said the union may be left with no alternative than to declare a fresh regime of nationwide strike for the government to implement their demands. ASUU National President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, in a statement issued after the NEC meeting threatened that only concrete steps to restore their dignity and degraded lives could guarantee lasting peace on the campuses. The NEC, which for umpteenth time condemned the Federal Government for failing to implement the various Renegotiated Federal GovernmentASUU 2009 Agreement and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) entered with the union over the years, is calling on President Tinubu to tackle the rot in the system. Consequently, to forestall disquiet in the system, ASUU urged President Tinubu to immediately set in motion the process to review and signing of the Nimi Briggs-led Renegotiated Draft Agreement in order to ensure hope for Nigeria’s public universities, as academics are tired of platitudes laced with disdain for intellectuals. The most obvious implication of the truncation of the renegotiation of the agreement, according to NEC, is that Nigerian university teachers have been on the same salary regime since 2009 when the value of naira to a dollar was N120, but which is above N1,500 presently. Lamenting its members’ plight, ASUU said: “It is no longer news that the salaries of the highest paid professor, on the average, has been reduced to a meagre $210/month. This is one of the least in the world.

Unfortunately also, the unilateral award of 35 per cent and 25 per cent by the despotic Muhammadu Buhari administration, which has been activated through the National Wages, Salaries and Income Commission (NWSIC) through circular, has remained a promise in thin air one year after. “It appears members of the Nigerian ruling class are totally indifferent to the implications of the continued pauperisation of academics for the Nigerian dream and the future of the country.” Therefore, NEC called on the Federal and state government, as a matter of urgency, to release all withheld salaries and third-party deductions of the lecturers, while it blamed the government for being evasive on paying the backlog of the arrears of Earned Academic Allowances (EAA). ASUU, which condemned the dissolution of the university Governing Councils by the government, however, called on the federal and state government to reconstitute the Councils where such were dissolved without serving their terms, and those whose tenure had expired. Thus, the union warned ViceChancellors to desist from taking matters meant for Governing Councils to the Ministries and Commissioners of Education for approval in view of its grave consequences for the system. On the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS), the most contentious issue in ASUU’s demands, and for which the Federal Government has exempted higher institutions from the payment platform, the NEC regretted that against the government’s directive, lecturers’ January salary was paid through the IPPIS. “NEC is worried that some elements within and outside the government may be planning to undermine the Federal Government’s directive in view of the ambiguity that currently surrounds that transition out of IPPIS,” Osodeke said. Also, on the Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS), which ASUU described as NUC-imposed, NEC noted with serious concern that despite the union’s earlier rejection of the curriculum, the National Universities Commission is still hell bent on enforcing its implementation with effect from 2022/2023 academic session in universities. Curiously, ASUU called on all university Senates to resist the “surreptitious moves” by NUC to erode their powers over academic programmes in their respective institutions. Similarly, the union also frowned at the proliferation of universities by the government, even as it stressed the need for a review of the NUC Act to make it more potent in arresting the reckless and excessive establishment of universities, when the existing ones were not well funded. Stating its position on Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) intervention funds, ASUU condemned some Vice-Chancellors who it said have become susceptible to corruption and other sharp practices associated with such “oversight.” Thus, the union noted that it would stop at nothing to resist the increasing unethical moves to fritter away the TETFund intervention funds within and outside the universities. Again, ASUU flayed the continued underfunding of universities, noting that the government has not released any funds to the universities based on the understanding reached on the implementation of the Universities Revitalisation Funds, as one of the demands of the union in its struggle.

Funding for revitalisation, which is a cardinal demand in its various agreements and memoranda with government, ASUU recalled that in the aftermath of the 2022 struggle, the Federal Government claimed to have budgeted the sum of N170 billion in the 2023 budget, but that N120 billion was meant to address part of the outstanding Needs Assessment Intervention Fund, while the balance would go into paying one of the agreed tranches of EAA. “Sadly, however, the government has not released any funds to the universities based on the understanding. Consequently, efforts to address issues of shortage of lecture rooms and theatres; inadequate hostel and office accommodation; poor laboratories, studios, workshops and libraries; and supply and maintenance of utilities in our universities have been frustrated. “This has compelled a number of university administrations to raise fees, levies and sundry charges paid by the students beyond the reach of impoverished Nigerians,” the union stated. ASUU, particularly reiterated its rejection of the Students’ Loan Scheme, which the union said was being promoted by the International money lending agencies such as the IMF and World Bank. Expressing dismay over the current cost of living in the country due to exchange rate, high inflation and the impact of removal of oil subsidy, ASUU, which raised the alarm over the implications on the standard of living of Nigerians, stated that this has greatly affected the salary of the academics, whose salary was last reviewed in 2009. ASUU, therefore, stated: “We appeal to well-meaning Nigerians to intervene by prevailing on the Federal Government before ASUU takes the alternative option, which is strike, if it failed to implement the various agreements signed with the union.”

SSANU

As a threat to the relative peace and stability on Nigerian public university campuses, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of SSANU, NASU on Friday issued a one-week ultimatum to the Federal Government to pay the members of the unions’ withheld salaries or risk an industrial action. JAC, in a release, titled: “Failure of the Federal Government to pay the four months outstanding salaries to NASU and SSANU members,” jointly signed by SSANU President, Mohammed Ibrahim, and NASU Secretary, Peters Adeyemi, called on the government to pay the withheld salaries like their academic counterparts, who have been paid four months out of the eight months owed. The unions said protest letters were written to the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, over the exclusion of the non-academic staff union by the government in the payment of the withheld salaries, but which were not responded to two weeks after the letters were written. JAC, in the release, made available to journalists, recalled that in 2022, two months after ASUU commenced nationwide strike, both SSANU and NASU also embarked on nationwide industrial action that further crippled administrative and other allied municipal activities across the campuses. According to the statement, the industrial action was to protest the government’s failure to fulfill its promises to the workers and the gross underfunding of the universities.

Like ASUU, it stated that the then President Muhammadu Buhari administration invoked the “No Work, No Pay” rule and withheld the workers’ salaries. SSANU, who challenged the rationale behind the government’s insistence on the “No Work, No Pay” policy, insisted that due process was followed before embarking on the strike that lasted four months, but President Buhari till the end of his administration never authorised payment of the workers for the period the strike lasted. But, in October, last year, President Tinubu announced that his administration revoked the policy and promised to pay four months of the withheld salaries to members of ASUU, raising concerns about the fate of the members of other staff unions in the university system. Meanwhile, as promised, the Federal Government some weeks ago, commenced payment of the academics, leaving out the nonacademic staff, a development JAC described as selective payment.

Challenging its exclusion from the payment, the unions said: “We, therefore, use this opportunity once again to call on the Federal Government to do the needful within the next seven days as the Joint Action Committee of NASU and SSANU should not be held responsible should the wheel of administration and corporate governance be grounded to a halt in the university sector, as we have exercised enough patience. “If nothing is done by the Federal Government to positively address this situation and respond to our previous letters, the members of the two unions may be forced to meet soon to take all lawful and stringent decisions on the matter.” According to the JAC, it has done everything possible within its power to prevail on their members to maintain industrial peace and tranquility. “While we appreciate the Federal Government for paying our academic counterpart, we also deem it necessary that our members are also paid. The unions can no longer guarantee industrial harmony on the campuses should the government fail to pay them,” the statement added.

CONUA

In the same vein, the Congress of University Academics (CONUA), a breakaway faction from ASUU, has urged the Federal Government to pay its members the remaining part of their withheld salaries. According to the union, the failure to pay CONUA members for the remaining months would mean that the government doesn’t appreciate other measures other than a strike to pursue the demands of academics. This is as the union, led by its National President, ‘Niyi Sunmonu, also called on the government to stop treating their union like ASUU, and lumping its members’ issues with those of ASUU, saying the union never went on strike as its members had consistently denied being on strike while the ASUU strike lasted in 2022. In a statement issued last week, CONUA commended President Tinubu for paying four months out of the almost eight months’ withheld salaries of universities’ academic staff. Despite, the union appealed to the government to pay the remaining three and half months, even as it claimed that what the government had done was to lump together those who embarked on strike with those who did not. In the statement signed by Sunmonu, a Senior Lecturer at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), and dated Thursday, February 29, 2024, which was titled: “State of the Nation, Payment of Four Months out of Seven and a Half Months’ Withheld Salaries, Stagnation of Remuneration of Academics, and Call for Negotiations,” CONUA urged President Tinubu to speed up efforts and interventions aimed at repositioning the country for good and to address the pains of the poor due to economic hardship.