FG–ASUU 2026 Pact: A Turning Point Or Another Pause Before The Next Strike?

With 16 long years of torturous journey for university lecturers and students in the annals of tertiary education in Nigeria, a new journey eventually began early this week as the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) officially formalised a landmark agreement aimed at strengthening industrial harmony, improving teaching and learning conditions, as well as advancing sustainable development within the university system. REGINA OTOKPA reports on the developments leading to this historic agreement, as it is believed in many quarters across the country the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN–ASUU pact will end one of Nigeria’s longest and most tortuous labour negotiations in the education sector

Background

After more than a decade and a half of distrust, intermittent negotiations, disruptive strikes and broken promises, the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have concluded the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN–ASUU Agreement, with the new pact set to take effect this month; January, 2026.

The conclusion of the renegotiation marks what many stakeholders describe as one of the most consequential turning points in Nigeria’s tertiary education history since the return to civilian rule in 1999.

Beyond wages and welfare, the agreement reopens fundamental questions about how Nigeria funds, governs and values its public universities, and whether the country can finally escape a destructive cycle that has held its tertiary education system hostage for over 16 years.

Yet, even as cautious optimism spreads across campuses, ASUU’s leadership is already signalling that this agreement will not be left to goodwill alone. The union is exploring legal mechanisms to give the pact binding force beyond the life of the current administration, in what may become a defining test of state accountability in Nigeria’s labour relations.

A crisis over decades in the making

The origin of the present breakthrough lies in the 2009 FGN–ASUU Agreement, a framework negotiated to address chronic structural problems in Nigeria’s federal universities: poor funding, uncompetitive academic salaries, decaying infrastructure, constrained autonomy, weak research ecosystems and worsening staff morale.

The agreement was conceived as both a labour settlement and a national development intervention, recognising universities as central to human capital formation, innovation and economic competitiveness.

However, within a few years of its signing, most of its provisions stalled when it came to implementation. Successive governments either delayed, partially implemented or reneged on key commitments. Scheduled reviews did not hold. Revitalisation funding was inconsistently released.

Earned allowances accumulated into arrears. Salary structures failed to keep pace with inflation, while academic autonomy became increasingly compromised by bureaucratic and political interferences.

By the mid-2010s, mistrust between ASUU and government had transited into a prolonged institutionalised conflict that was never envisaged or scripted any of the party from the onset. Negotiations routinely collapsed into strikes, suspensions and fresh memoranda of understanding that suffered the same fate as earlier ones.

The consequences were severe; academic calendars became unpredictable, stretching four-year programmes into six or seven years. Students from lowerincome backgrounds bore the brunt unable to afford private alternatives during prolonged shutdowns. Nigeria’s universities slid in global rankings, while laboratories, hostels and lecture halls deteriorated further.

Worse still, a steady exodus of lecturers to universities in Africa, Europe, North America and the Middle East deepened the brain drain. Education, rather than serving as a ladder of social mobility, became a site of national anxiety.

The long road to renegotiation

The renegotiation of the 2009 agreement formally commenced years ago, but progress was painfully slow. Committees were set up and reconstituted. Positions hardened and softened in cycles. Fiscal pressures, political transitions and competing policy priorities repeatedly stalled momentum.

Between 1988 and 2022, Nigeria’s public university system lost an estimated six years and three months to nationwide strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Within this period, successive federal governments repeatedly announced that they had finally curtailed industrial actions by ASUU and other university unions.

Yet, those declarations rarely translated into durable peace on campuses. At the heart of the crisis lies a flawed negotiation framework. Over the years, discussions between the federal government and ASUU have struggled to produce agreements that are both binding and faithfully implemented.

The imbalance in power relations has been central to this problem: the government negotiates from a position of authority as employer, while ASUU operates as the weaker party, often compelled to resort to strikes to enforce outcomes. Typically, the process follows a familiar and frustrating pattern.

The federal government constitutes a negotiation committee, appoints a chairman drawn from its circle of trusted and respected officials, and mandates the body to engage with ASUU. After months or years of deliberations, the committee submits its report.

At that point, the same government that set the process in motion either delays, declines, or claims incapacity to implement the agreed terms. Instead of execution, a fresh committee is inaugurated to reopen talks on issues already concluded. This cycle has repeated itself endlessly, creating what many describe as a regime of imperfect obligations.

For academics, the consequences have been severe. Conditions of service have continued to deteriorate, remuneration has remained uncompetitive, and morale across universities has sunk.

Poor pay and uncertainty have discouraged young scholars from joining the system and pushed experienced lecturers to seek opportunities elsewhere, deepening the crisis in Nigeria’s higher education sector.

A review of negotiation efforts since 2017, reoccurring pattern

As far back 2017, the federal government inaugurated a renegotiation committee chaired by Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN, a prominent businessman and legal luminary, who previously served as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council at both the University of Maiduguri and the University of Lagos.

After years of stalled progress, the chairman eventually resigned in 2021. With his resignation, a new committee led by Professor Munzali Jibrin, a former Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, who also served as Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), and Pro-Chancellor of the Federal University Gusau, was constituted in same 2021.

It produced a draft agreement that was never formally signed. A year later in 2022, another renegotiation team headed by Professor Emeritus Nimi Dimkpa Briggs, a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt and later Pro-Chancellor of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ebonyi State, and Bayelsa Medical University, concluded its assignment and submitted a draft.

Once again, the government neither signed nor implemented the document. In October 2024 the government once again set up a fresh committee under Alhaji Yayale Ahmed to renegotiate the 2009 FG–ASUU Agreement.

Ahmed has held some of the highest offices in public service, including Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and Minister of Defence, and currently serves as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

However, in August 2025 the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Olatunji Alausa, inaugurated an internal committee, chaired by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, to examine the draft agreement submitted in February 2025 by the Yayale Ahmed team.

By October 7, 2025, the federal government announced the Tertiary Institutions Expanded Negotiation Committee (FGTIENC), also to be headed by Yayale Ahmed, effectively reopening negotiations, yet again. Significantly, the calibre of individuals appointed to chair these committees has never been in doubt.

Since 2017, all heads of the various teams have been eminent and highly accomplished figures, with deep experience in university governance, many having served as prochancellors: Despite the pedigree of these negotiators, the substance of their work has repeatedly stalled at the point of implementation.

The result is a history of negotiations without closure; agreements discussed, redrafted, and shelved while Nigeria’s public universities continue to pay the price. But by late 2025, pressure intensified; ASUU declared and later suspended a warning strike to allow negotiations conclude, a move widely interpreted as signalling readiness for compromise.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) publicly warned that continued inaction could provoke wider unrest. Parents and civil society organisations demanded a permanent solution.

Against this background, negotiations accelerated, and on December 23, 2025, both parties reached consensus on a renegotiated agreement, bringing the 16-year impasse to a formal close. The effective date was jointly fixed as January 1, 2026, with a mandatory review cycle of three years, a critical safeguard absents in the past.

What Has Been Agreed: Core provisions

Although the full text of the agreement has yet to be publicly released as at time of this publication, documents shared with ASUU members and briefings from both sides indicate that the renegotiated pact rests on four major pillars: welfare, funding, governance and research.

Welfare and salaries

At the heart of the agreement is a 40 per cent increase in lecturers’ salaries, one of the most substantial adjustments in recent decades. The deal also introduces an enhanced pension framework, particularly for senior academics. Under the new provisions, professors retiring at the age of 70 are expected to earn pensions equivalent to their annual salaries.

For a workforce whose earnings had been eroded by inflation and delayed adjustments, these measures are designed to restore dignity, reduce attrition and make academic careers more sustainable.

Funding and infrastructure

The agreement introduces a new funding framework for federal universities, with dedicated allocations for research, libraries, laboratories, equipment and staff development.

Perhaps, the most far-reaching provision, is the proposed establishment of a National Research Council (NRC), with statutory funding pegged at a minimum of one per cent of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

If realised, this would represent an unprecedented national commitment to research and innovation, moving Nigeria closer to global benchmarks where sustained public investment underwrites scientific advancement and technological competitiveness.

University autonomy and governance

The renegotiated agreement reportedly strengthens university autonomy and academic freedom within existing laws. Academic leadership positions such as deans and provosts, including postgraduate school leadership, are to be filled through elections restricted to professors.

The objective, stakeholders argue, is to restore merit-based leadership, reduce external interference and improve internal accountability.

Non-victimization clause

To repair years of strained relations, the agreement included assurances that no academic will be punished or victimised for participation in past strikes or renegotiation processes. This clause is particularly significant in rebuilding trust and normalising industrial relations on campuses.

Why this agreement matters

The significance of the 2026 agreement lies not only in its content but in its timing and symbolism. For over 16 years, the ASUU–FG dispute became shorthand for governance failure, a recurring reminder of the state’s inability to honour contracts, manage labour relations or prioritise education as a development anchor.

Repeated strikes weakened public confidence in universities and eroded the moral authority of both the government and the union. Each shutdown reinforced a perception that Nigeria’s higher education system was locked in perpetual crisis. By finally concluding the renegotiation, both parties are attempting to draw a line under that history. However, history also explains why optimism is cautious.

The trust deficit, the question of enforcement

One of the clearest signals that ASUU has not forgotten past betrayals is the union’s move to seek legal backing for the new agreement.

ASUU President, Prof. Chris Piwuna, while confirming that January 2026 had been agreed as the commencement date, warned pointedly: he was hoping the government would not “start the new year by breaking agreements with excuses.”

He disclosed that the union would meet the Minister of Education, Alausa, early in January to finalise negotiations and secure the government’s commitment to implementation, noting that previous Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and Memoranda of Action (MoAs) by past governments have never been honoured.

Findings indicate that ASUU is already consulting its legal team to ensure the enforceability of the agreement beyond the lifespan of the current administration. Insiders who pleaded anonymity disclosed plans by ASUU to lodge the agreement before a competent court to give it binding legal force.

To this end, ASUU is scheduled to meet its lead counsel, Mr Femi Falana, SAN, for a detailed legal review. The source familiar with the process explained: “The idea is to scrutinise the agreement for its justifiability and binding power.

This is about ensuring that if government defaults at any point in the future, ASUU has a clear legal pathway for redress.” Another source added: “The plan is to anchor this agreement firmly in law so no administration can ignore it without consequences.”

The agreement, according to ASUU, was jointly executed by its leadership and the Chairman of the renegotiation committee, Yayale Ahmed, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and current Chairman of Ahmadu Bello University’s Governing Council.

The document was transmitted formally to the Minister of Education on January 14, 2026. It is expected to be presented formally also to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for Presidential directives on implementation.

The beginning of yet another journey

With the official unveiling ceremony for the newly signed agreement presided over by the Minister of Education, Alausa, alongside the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, conducted, January 14, 2026 has gone down history as a memorable day for the University system in Nigeria, witnessed by senior government officials, representatives of ASUU, heads of tertiary institutions, development partners, and members of the media.

The Ministry of Education through its Director of Press, Boriowo Folashade, described it as a significant milestone in the federal government’s ongoing efforts to foster a stable, productive, and globally competitive higher education sector, which reflects a broad-based commitment to the advancement of Nigeria’s education sector.

The Ministry noted that the agreement underscores the federal government’s unwavering commitment to constructive engagement with critical stakeholders and the resolution of industrial issues through sustained dialogue, mutual understanding, and cooperation.

The agreement it said, “is expected to further enhance industrial peace across Nigerian universities, create a more conducive academic environment, and reinforce confidence among students, staff, and the wider public.

“This development aligns squarely with Mr President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which recognises education as a strategic driver of national development, human capital growth, and socio-economic transformation.”

FG’s obligations under the new agreement

For the agreement to succeed, government obligations are clear and non-negotiable: First, is timely implementation. Salary increases and pension reforms must reflect immediately in payroll systems. Delays, partial payments or administrative bottlenecks would undermine confidence from the outset.

Second; is budgetary discipline. The 2026 budget and subsequent fiscal plans must explicitly provide for the funding commitments embedded in the agreement, including revitalisation funds and the proposed National Research Council.

Third; is respect for autonomy. Government agencies must resist the temptation to micromanage universities or interfere in academic governance, especially leadership selection.

Fourth; is policy continuity. The government must ensure that implementation does not depend solely on political goodwill but is institutionalised across ministries, agencies and administrations. Failure on any of these front risks reopening old wounds.

ASUU’S obligations

ASUU, too, carries significant responsibilities; the union must manage internal expectations, ensuring that members understand implementation timelines and engage constructively with monitoring mechanisms before resorting to industrial action.

It must communicate more effectively with students and the public, whose support has often fluctuated during prolonged strikes. ASUU is also expected to work with other university-based unions to promote system-wide stability, recognising that unresolved issues elsewhere can still disrupt the system and make nonsense of the new agreement.

What students, parents, civil Society should expect

If implemented faithfully, the agreement promises greater stability in academic calendars, allowing students to plan their education with confidence. Improved funding should translate into better facilities, stronger research output and more competitive graduates.

However, vigilance is essential. Civil Society Organisations and the media must monitor implementation closely, tracking budget releases, policy actions and institutional reforms.

Cautious optimism, lingering doubts

Reactions to the newly signed Federal Government–ASUU agreement reflect a mix bag of guarded optimism and lingering scepticism across the education sector. The National President, Chief Yomi Otubela, acknowledged that recent years have seen relative calm in the university system, with fewer ASUU strikes and more predictable academic calendars.

He described the agreement, particularly the 40 per cent salary increment, addressing long-standing welfare concerns as an important confidence-building measure. “This is a step in the right direction, it has the potential to lift staff morale and strengthen industrial harmony.”

However, Otubela warned that peace remains delicate. According to him, sustaining stability will require more than policy declarations. “Education is complex. It needs strong coordination and consistent follow-through.

Engagement with private school owners, faith-based institutions, examination bodies and state governments must be deeper and more structured,” he said. From organised labour, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) struck a more cautious note.

SSANU Vice President (South-West), Dr Abdussobur Salaam, said industrial peace was still, “hanging by a thin thread,” stressing that the Minister of Education’s handling of ongoing negotiations would shape how history judges his tenure. “As of now, we are watching and reserving judgment.

What he does in the first quarter of 2026 will be decisive.” Within the academia, assessments are equally divided. Prof. Dare Owolabi of Ekiti State University (EKSU) argued that the sector has yet to experience a real turnaround, pointing to continued disruptions, particularly in parts of northern Nigeria where schools have closed for various reasons.

However, Owolabi credited the federal government and the current Minister of Education, Alausa, for finally concluding the long-stalled 2009 FG–ASUU Agreement. “It is a milestone,” he noted, while conceding that the Minister has side tracked along the way. “Still, the fact remains that this long-standing agreement was signed under his watch.”

Parents, Students’ Expectations

Parents and students, long treated as collateral damage in labour disputes, now have a stake in ensuring that this agreement does not join the graveyard of unimplemented accords.

For students, the most immediate expectation is stability. Many undergraduate and postgraduate students have spent far longer than the prescribed duration of their programmes, victims of recurrent shutdowns triggered by disputes between ASUU and the Federal Government.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) through its National Public Relations Officer (PRO), Adeyemi Samson, insists that the new agreement must translate into predictable academic calendars. “What students want is simple, finish what we started when we started.

No more sessions collapsing into each other.” Beyond calendar stability, students are also expecting tangible improvements in learning conditions.

Betterfunded laboratories, functional libraries, equipped lecture halls and a conducive research environment are seen as essential dividends of the new deal. For many, lecturers’ welfare and students’ welfare are inseparable.

A motivated lecturer, they argue, is more likely to deliver quality teaching and mentorship. Students equally expect that the spirit of academic freedom enshrined in the agreement will protect open inquiry and fair academic processes, while curbing arbitrary administrative actions that often affect results, grading and progression.

CSOs: From applause to accountability

For Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) many of which have consistently intervened during past ASUU– FG stand-offs stated that the signing is less of a victory lap and more of a starting gun. They view the agreement as a test of political will.

For them, signing the document is only half the job. The Chief Convener, Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSO) Igwe Ude-Umanta noted that the core expectation is faithful implementation. He recalled that in previous cycles, agreements were celebrated at signing ceremonies only to be abandoned months later, laying the groundwork for the next crisis.

This time, the CSOs insist timelines, funding commitments and monitoring mechanisms must be respected. Transparency is another major concern. CSOs expect clear disclosure on how funds released for universities are spent and how reforms are rolled out across institutions.

“If the money goes in and nothing changes on campuses, then we’re back to square one,” Ude-Umanta noted. The CSOs are also calling for inclusive reform.

While the ASUU agreement focuses on academic staff, they argue that neglecting other university workers and students could create fresh tensions, undermining the stability the pact seeks to achieve.

Obligations beyond signatories

Although students and CSOs are not formal signatories to the agreement, the post-signing phase assigns them critical roles.

For students, this includes constructive engagement using lawful and peaceful means to demand implementation, resisting the temptation to resort to destructive protests, and holding university authorities accountable through representative structures.

There is also an expectation of renewed commitment to academics, as stability returns to campuses. CSOs, on their part, are expected to serve as watchdogs. This means tracking government commitments, engaging the National Assembly on funding provisions, partnering with the media to sustain public attention, and providing independent assessments on progress or failure.

Sustained civic pressure could be the difference between this agreement becoming a landmark reform or another footnote in Nigeria’s troubled higher education history.

Risks yet to be cleared

Despite the breakthrough, risks persist; Fiscal pressures could delay funding. Political transitions could test continuity. Weak institutional capacity could slow project execution. Most critically, any early breach by either party could rapidly erode the fragile trust painstakingly rebuilt over the last year.

For students weary of uncertainty and CSOs long engaged in advocacy, the message is cautious optimism. The agreement is a promise. Whether it becomes progress depends on what happens after the ink dries. For now, campuses wait not just for lectures to resume uninterrupted, but for proof that this time, the promises will outlive the headlines.

A Fragile window of opportunity

The conclusion of the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN–ASUU Agreement is a rare opportunity to reset Nigeria’s higher education trajectory. It reflects an acknowledgment by both sides that perpetual conflict is unsustainable and that education cannot thrive on promises alone.

Yet, as ASUU’s move toward legal enforcement underscores, Nigeria’s problem has never been agreementmaking, but agreement keeping.

Whether this pact ushers in a new era or collapses under the weight of old habits will depend, ultimately, on implementation, transparency and accountability. But for a nation whose future depends heavily on the quality of its universities, failure is no longer an option.