FG Assures Youth, Women In Agric Of More Empowerment

The Federal Government has assured of its continued commitment to empowering youth and women in agriculture.

This, it said, was a decision taken in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda in making agriculture the country’s economic mainstay.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, who disclosed this recently after he was elected Chairperson of the IFAD’s Governing Council (GC) during the 49th Session of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Governing Council in Rome.

Kyari noted that President Bola Tinubu was leading the charge for strategic investment in youth and women in agriculture.

The Minister, while expressing appreciation to IFAD’s Governing Council Member States for the trust reposed in him, said he would use the opportunity to promote rural agricultural activities.

He added that, “Emphasis on youth and women in agriculture aims to unlock economic opportunities, drive innovation, and foster inclusive growth, ultimately strengthening food systems and reducing hunger and poverty across the globe.”

He equally lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his clear mandate, which places food security at the centre of the country’s national priorities, noting that Nigeria’s stewardship at IFAD aligns with the President’s charge to strengthen agricultural productivity, expand opportunities for youth and women, as well as build resilient systems capable of withstanding climate and market disruptions.

Also, he commended the commitment of the IFAD Nigeria Country Office, led by Country Director, Ms. Dede Ekoue, and her team for their dedication, which continues to translate global commitments into measurable impacts for rural communities across the country.