FG Assures Speedy Completion Of Sokoto-Mafara Road Dualization Project

The Federal Government has assured commuters and transporters shuttling Sokoto Talatan Mafara road that the dualization project of the road shall be completed within the time frame given to the contractor.

The road project which is expected to be completed in five years is now at ten per cent completion.

Controller of works in Sokoto state, Eng. Mai Gwandu Kasim who is also the supervisor of the project said measures had been taken to ensure the speedy completion of the project.

He explained that at the Moment the company handling the work is currently mobilizing equipment from Lagos and Abuja to the site so as to meet the time frame of the project.

He explained that in less than two weeks the project would receive the needed attention for maximum performance and effective service delivery.

He was concerned that the people of the area who are complaining that the work is moving at a very slow pace and is seriously affecting the movement of vehicles and dust affecting the health of the people in the affected areas.

The Federal Controller commended the Sokoto state government which pledged to pay compensation to people whose property was affected by the project.