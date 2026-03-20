FG Assures Smallholder Farmers’ Income Stability, Sustainable Agribusiness

The Federal Government has renewed its drive to transform Nigeria’s agricultural sector by strengthening market systems that connect smallholder farmers to profitable value chains and attract greater private sector investment.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, disclosed this in Abuja during a courtesy visit by a delegation from Heifer International led by its President and Chief Executive Officer, Surita Sandosham.

Kyari said the development of efficient market systems remains critical to repositioning Nigeria’s agriculture from subsistence production to a competitive and sustainable agribusiness sector capable of delivering improved incomes for farmers and strengthening the wider agricultural ecosystem.

He explained that stronger market linkages would enable farmers to access higher-value markets while stimulating private investment in agricultural services, ultimately reducing dependence on donor support and fostering resilient rural economies.

The minister also emphasised the growing role of technology in improving price transparency and expanding market access for farmers.

According to him, digital platforms and improved market information systems would empower producers to negotiate better prices and minimise exploitation by middlemen.

Kyari highlighted emerging agribusiness innovators such as Extension Africa, Pullus Africa, Nimsy Agro, Vet Konnect and Thrive Agric as examples of enterprises helping to expand farmer services and strengthen agricultural value chains through technology-driven solutions.

He further acknowledged the longstanding partnership between Nigeria and Heifer International, describing the organisation as a key contributor to rural development and agricultural transformation across the country.

A major component of the collaboration, the minister noted, is a mechanisation support initiative involving the Bank of Agriculture. Under the initiative, digital tracking technology is being deployed to monitor tractor usage, maintenance and servicing schedules in order to ensure accountability and prolong the lifespan of mechanisation equipment.

Kyari said the platform, which combines technology with institutional support, represents a practical model for advancing Nigeria’s mechanisation agenda while strengthening agricultural service delivery.

In her remarks, Sandosham said Heifer International is aligning its programmes with Nigeria’s agricultural priorities, including a long-term target of helping two million Nigerian households achieve sustainable living incomes by 2030.

She noted that the organisation is integrating geo-referencing and advanced data mapping into its interventions to ensure that support such as subsidised inputs and extension services reaches verified farmers directly on their farmlands with transparency and efficiency.