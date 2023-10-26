FG Assures Permanent Solutions To Flooding In Isheri

The Minister of State for Environment, Isiaq Salako, has provided reassurance that the Federal Government is committed to offering lasting solutions to the recurring issue of flooding affecting the Isheri community in the Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

President Bola Tinubu gave the assurance in a statement issued by the Ministers of State for Environment and Water Resources and Sanitation, Dr Kunle Salako and Professor Joseph Ustev, when they paid an on-the-spot assessment to the Isheri North Community which had rendered many homeless.

Salako in his remarks explained that the flood challenge was as a result of climate change being experienced globally, adding that that efforts are currently underway to discover sustainable resolutions to the recurrent issue of annual flooding that continually disrupts the inhabitants of Isheri.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu is aware of the problems, and he has put efforts in place to address them.

“The president is aware of this problem; he fully understands where the problem is, and he has been very proactive in addressing the problem.

“I am aware that the problem is foremost in the heart of the state governor. I believe that we will find a permanent solution to the problem,” he said.

To solve the problem, Salako noted that there is a need to carry out a comprehensive study to understand what needs to be done to proffer solutions.

He emphasized the necessity for the government to devise effective strategies concerning the management of the Ogun River and the dams, as well as the expansion of drainage systems and elevation of roads.

He also called for attitudinal change on the path of the people, asking residents to be more environmentally responsible.

The minister highlighted that the ongoing global impacts of climate change could not be reversed, emphasizing that inadequate drainage systems and improper waste disposal were also contributing factors to the prevalent flooding.

In his message to victims of the flood, Salako said, “The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation is fully aware of the challenges and will do the needful in terms of palliatives.”