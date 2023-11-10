FG Assures Of Commitment To Improve Sanitation, Personal Hygiene In Benue

The Federal Government on Friday reiterated its commitment to improve sanitation and personal hygiene among citizens of Benue and other states of the federation.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, stated this when he received the Benue State Commissioner for Water Resources, Sanitation and Climate Change, Mr. Odoh Ugwu.

Prof. Utsev explained that it was to achieve a clean and healthy nation that his ministry in partnership with development partners has been making conscious efforts to implement policies and programmes aimed at promoting personal hygiene among Nigerians through the construction of modern toilet facilities in rural and urban centres, sustained campaign and sensitization on the need for people to imbibe the culture of using decent toilets and desist from open defecation to achieve open defecation free target by the year two thousand and twenty-five.

The Minister, in a statement issued by his Personal Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Terhemen Oraduen, thanked the Commissioner for the visit and assured him of the partnership between the Federal and Benue State Governments to achieve a clean and safe nation.

Earlier, Mr Ugwu told the Minister that his visit was to seek a partnership between Benue and the Federal Government in the areas of water and sanitation to enable people of the state to live in a clean and safe environment.

Ugwu said, that though the state was unable to benefit from interventions from the Federal Government and development partners such as WASH programmes due to the failure of the previous administration to pay its counterpart contributions, the administration of Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia was interested in paying the counterpart contributions on projects that will benefit the state.