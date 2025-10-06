FG Assures Dangote’s $20bn Petroleum Refinery Facility

…Tinubu, VP mediate in Dangote refinery, PENGASSAN

The Federal Government will do everything within its power to protect $20 billion Dangote Petroleum Refinery investment facility against all forms of disruption.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice, Senator Kashim Shettima, made this pledge on Monday just as the duo stepped in, directly mediating over the feud involving Dangote Petroleum refinery Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).

Representing President Tinubu at the opening of the 31st Nigerian Economic Summit (NES #31) in Abuja on Monday, Vice President Shettima described Alhaji Aliko Dangote as “not just an individual, but an institution,” and urged labour unions to exercise restraint and seek peaceful dialogue in addressing industrial issues involving the refinery.

“Aliko Dangote is not just an individual. He’s an institution and the leading light in Nigeria’s economic development. How we treat this gentleman will determine how outsiders will judge us”, said Shetima

He explained that the refinery — financed through a mix of equity, debt, and local and foreign bank loans — must remain operational to meet its financial obligations and sustain national economic stability.

“The refinery has to function to service the debt,” Shettima said. “We cannot hold the whole nation to ransom because of issues that we can amicably settle across the table.”

According to him, Dangote’s decision to invest massively in Nigeria, rather than abroad, was an act of faith in the country’s future.

“If he had invested $10 billion in Microsoft, Amazon, or Google, he might be worth $70 to $80 billion today. But he chose to invest in Nigeria, and we owe it to future generations to promote, preserve, and protect the interests of this very Nigerian,” Shettima stated.

He called for “caution, introspection, and a sense of accountability from all the organised and independent private sector players” to maintain industrial peace and a sustainable investment climate.

“It’s not about holding the gold medal for ransom,” he said. “Nigeria is greater than PENGASSAN; Nigeria is greater than each and every one of us. I’m not speaking as a partisan but as a Nigerian in search of solutions to our national challenges.”

The Vice President disclosed that the Federal Government has tasked the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) with providing policy recommendations to help resolve the issue and prevent future disruptions to strategic industries.

“This is off-the-cuff,” Shettima clarified, “but it reflects the true position of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Nigerian people.”

Turning to broader economic issues, Vice President Shettima said the government remains confident that Nigeria will overcome its current economic challenges through industrialisation, infrastructure development, and human-centred policies.

“As Nigerians, we are not condemned to low growth, high costs, and low trust,” he said. “We will stabilise. We will industrialise. We will humanise our economy. We will stabilise prices and currency, and we will industrialise through power, logistics, and technology.”

He added that the administration is determined to ensure that governance serves every citizen.

“We will humanise governance so that every citizen feels respected and served,” he said. “Our priority remains restoring hope to the unemployed, the poor, the excluded, and the vulnerable.”

According to him, the government has created pathways for young Nigerians to access grants, loans, and equity investments of up to $100,000 to grow their enterprises, innovate, and build sustainable livelihoods.

He also announced a N200 billion intervention fund to support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and manufacturers in overcoming structural challenges and enhancing competitiveness.

“Our expansion of digital micro-loan access has improved financial inclusion, empowered small businesses, and stimulated community-level productivity,” Shettima said.

Shedding light on fiscal policy with regard to the newly signed Tax Reform Act—which introduced the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Act, and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Act—marks a major recalibration of the nation’s tax architecture. Shetima said the reforms were necessary

“These reforms will boost domestic revenue mobilisation, reduce dependence on oil, and simplify compliance,” he said. “They protect low-income earners, ensure fairness in corporate taxation, and strengthen digital innovation in tax administration.”

Shettima noted that infrastructure development remains central to the government’s growth agenda, with more than 440 road projects covering over 2,700 kilometres of highways and bridges currently under construction nationwide.

“These investments are the address of national prosperity,” he said. “They facilitate commerce and strengthen national unity.”

He also announced the launch of the Renewed Hope Ward-Based Development Programme, a grassroots initiative designed to empower citizens across all 8,809 wards in the 774 local government areas of Nigeria.

“The programme seeks to map local economic activities, human capital, infrastructure, and resource endowment, ensuring no community is left behind,” Shettima said. “Communities will directly influence planning and budgeting to ensure inclusivity and transparency.”

He called on state governments to align their development agendas with the Renewed Hope framework to ensure coordinated progress.

“Our challenges are daunting but not insurmountable,” he stated. “Our ticket to achieving inclusive and lasting prosperity is sound policies, strong partnerships, and the commitment of the private sector.”

In his remarks, NESG Chairman, Mr Olaniyi Yusuf, said Nigeria must now move from economic stabilisation to sustained transformation, embedding reforms that drive jobs, growth, and inclusion.

“The challenge before us is to move decisively into the consolidation phase—turning fragile recovery into resilient, inclusive growth,” Yusuf said.

He outlined seven priorities for consolidation: industrialisation and enterprise growth; infrastructure development; investment attraction; fiscal sustainability; inclusion; institutional strengthening; and security.

“Regulators, pseudo-regulators, and labour unions must all focus on promoting a positive investment climate that will attract and retain investors,” he said. “A narrow focus on internally generated revenue at the expense of business growth will kill the goose that lays the golden eggs. Dead businesses don’t employ workers, they don’t pay salaries, and they don’t pay taxes.”

Yusuf urged the government to ensure that reforms translate into real improvements in the lives of ordinary Nigerians, saying, “If these priorities are achieved, consolidation will deliver broad-based growth and opportunity. Nigerians will then begin to feel that reforms are not just statistics, but real improvements in daily life.”