FG Assures Commitment To Tackling Ecological Challenges

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to addressing ecological challenges in Oyo State and across Nigeria, focusing on mitigating the effects of climate change, environmental degradation, flooding, erosion, desertification, and other related hazards.

The assurance was given by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, when the Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, and his delegation paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

According to a statement by Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information & Public Relations, Sen. Akume congratulated His Imperial Majesty on his ascension to the throne and assured him of the government’s readiness to address some of the perennial ecological challenges affecting parts of Oyo State. He emphasized that tackling environmental issues nationwide remains a priority of the Tinubu-led administration.

The Olubadan of Ibadanland explained that the purpose of his visit was to seek the Federal Government’s assistance in finding lasting solutions to the ecological problems affecting his people.

He particularly highlighted flooding in some areas of the state, noting that it has caused significant hardship for residents.

Members of the Olubadan’s delegation included Senator AbdulFatai Buhari, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, Ademola Alli, Ade Adekanbi, and Nureni Adisa, among other dignitaries.