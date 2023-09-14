FG Assets- ACMAN Wants Sales Routed Through Capital Market

As Federal Government ponders on best options to adopt in disposing of 20 active and dead assets in it possession to raise funds for expenditure obligations, a pressure group on Wednesday advised it to adopt capital market as best route.

The Association of Capital Market Academics of Nigeria (AC- MAN) urged government to utilise capital market for transparency and inclusiveness.

Faced with paucity of funds hindering execution of key expenditure obligations, the Federal Government last month hinted of plan to sell off stakes in about 20 state-run companies to raise funds and improve governance in the entities.

Listed among businesses to be disposed of are, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPCL), Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, the National Integrated Power Projects in Olorunsogo, Calabar II, Benin (located at Ihorbor), Omotosho II, Geregu II plants, all the hydropower plants across the country, including Oyan, Lower Usuma, Katsina- Ala, and Giri plants.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, ACMAN President, Prof. Uche Uwaleke, lauded the Federal Government’s decision saying: “We believe that unlock- ing value in dead assets is one way to improve the country’s fiscal liquidity.

“We encourage the new administration to speed up the process of privatising government enterprises, including the NNPCL, not by selling to a few individuals or companies but through the capital market for transparency and inclusiveness as well as explore asset securitisation as a means of financing developmental projects.”

The Association urged President Bola Tinubu to set up of a Capital Market Advisory Committee (CMAC) comprising capital market experts in the industry and the academia whose mandate will be to provide research-based advice to the Minister of Finance on Public Private Partnership arrangements and various financing opportunities in the capital market.