FG Arraigns Suspected Terrorists Linked To Bello Turji Group Today

Share

The Federal Government is scheduled to arraign five suspected terrorists linked to the notorious terrorist kingpin Bello Turji at the Federal High Court Abuja today.

They will be arraigned by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation before Justice Emeka Nwite, a vacation judge. Although they were scheduled for arraignment on Friday, their plea could not be taken because no lawyer appeared for them. AGF’s lawyer, David Kaswe, sought for a short adjournment to enable them engaged counsel of their choice and Justice Nwite fixed today for their arraignment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the office of the AGF filed the 11 counts against the eight defendants, three of who are at large In the charge filed on December 16 by M.B. Abubakar, the director of the Department of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Musa Kamarawa; Abubakar Hashimu, aka Doctor; Bashir Abdullahi; Samuel Chinedu and Lucky Chukwuma were sued as first to fifth defendants respectively. While Bello Turji, Aminu Muhammad and Sani Lawal, who are all at large, are sued as 6th to 8th defendants.

They were alleged to have provided material services to terrorists groups led by Turji, Kachalla Halilu, Danbokolo, Lawali, Atarwatse, Buderi and others, by procuring and supplying illicit drugs, including penta injections and cannabis plants (aka indian hemp); food items; military and police uniforms, camouflage, boots, caps and building materials.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"