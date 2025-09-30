FG Arraigns Sowore Over Anti-Tinubu Post

The Federal Government on Tuesday arraigned the 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) and human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, on a five-count charge for allegedly making false posts against President Bola Tinubu to cause a breakdown of law and order.

New Telegraph correspondent confirmed sighting Sowore, Publisher of Sahara Reporters, at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In the five-count charge filed at the Federal High Court, the Director of Public Prosecutions, M.B. Abubakar, named X and Meta, the parent company of Facebook, as co-defendants alongside Sowore.

READ ALSO

Recalls that the Federal Government, in its charges marked FHC/ABJ/CR/481/2025, alleged that Sowore, using his verified X handle, @YeleSowore, wrote, “This criminal @officialABAT actually went to Brazil to state that there is no more corruption under his regime in Nigeria. What audacity to lie shamelessly!”

The alleged offending post, said to be contrary to Section 24(2) (b) of the Cybercrimes Prohibition and Prevention Act 2024, was said to have been made on August 25 within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court.