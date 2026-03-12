FG Arraigns Abuja Doctor Over Alleged IVF Fraud, Sale Of Couple’s Embryos

The Federal Government yesterday arraigned Dr. John Abebe over allegations of fraud, criminal conspiracy, unlawful disclosure of confidential medical records, and the alleged sale of a couple’s embryos. The Abuja medical doctor was arraigned alongside his hospital, Joje Abebe Fertility Centre Limited, before Justice A. A. Fashola of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Jabi.

The prosecution filed three charges against the defendants, bordering on fraud, breach of medical confidentiality, and conspiracy. According to the charges, Abebe allegedly released the confidential medical records of Mrs. Mary Manga and her husband to the public without their consent, an act said to violate provisions of the National Health Act 2014.

Prosecutors further alleged that between January and May 2025, Abebe, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, defrauded the couple of N19 million by falsely claiming to be a specialist in In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF). The charge stated that he collected the money for treatment but converted it to personal use, contrary to the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006.